Hard-boiled egg products recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Hard-boiled egg products sold at a range of stores — including Costco, Safeway, Trader Joe’s and Fred Meyer/QFC — have been recalled following a listeria outbreak that so far has affected seven people nationally, including one death
Four hospitalizations have been reported and one person in Texas has died. None of the victims was from Washington state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control indicated that bulk hard-boiled eggs from Georgie-based Almark Foods are a likely source of the outbreak. As a result, the company issued a voluntary recall of its products “out of an abundance of caution.”
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, affected products have a “Best If Used By” date that starts with a G, which means the product was manufactured at the Gainesville facility and should not be consumed.
The CDC recommends that consumers don’t eat the recalled egg products. Instead, throw them away and then sanitize areas where they were stored.Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Here is the complete list of the hard-boiled egg products included in the recall. Trader Joe’s has also recalled its Egg White Salad and Old Fashioned Potato Salad, but those products weren’t sold in Washington State.
|Brand
|Product
|7 Select
|2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
|Almark Foods
|Classic ProBox Mini
|Almark Foods
|Smokehouse PRoBox Mini
|Almark Foods
|Barbecue Probox Mini
|Almark Foods
|Classic ProBox
|Almark Foods
|Smokehouse ProBox
|Almark Foods
|Barbecue ProBox
|Almark Foods
|12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
|Almark Foods
|1 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|2 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
|Almark Foods
|Cage Free 1 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|Organic 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|Red Beet 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|Cage Free 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
|Almark Foods
|Cage Free 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|Cage Free 6 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|Cage Free 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
|Almark Foods
|6 count Hard-Cooked eggs
|Almark Foods
|Three 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|Organic 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Almark Foods
|12 Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Best Choice
|Three 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
|CMI
|12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|CMI
|12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Dairy Fresh
|Great Value 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Dairy Fresh
|2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Deb-El
|Deb-El 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Egglands Best
|6 Count Stand up Pouch Cage Free Hard Cooked Eggs
|Egglands Best
|Egglands Best Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
|Egglands Best
|1 count Egglands Best Hard Cooked Eggs
|Egglands Best
|Egglands Best Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
|Egglands Best
|2 Count Egglands Best Eggs w/salt/pepper
|Egglands Best
|12 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
|Egglands Best
|10 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
|Egglands Best
|6 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
|Egglands Best
|2 Count Egglands Best Eggs
|Egglands Best
|6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
|Everyday Essentials
|6 Count Hard-Cooked eggs
|Farmers Hen House
|6 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
|Food Club
|Food Club 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Fresh Thyme
|Fresh Thyme 6 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Fresh Thyme
|Fresh Thyme 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Giant Eagle
|Giant Eagle 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Great Day
|2 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
|Great Day
|6 Count Hard-Cooked eggs
|Great Value
|Great Value 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Inpsired Organics
|6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
|Inpsired Organics
|2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Kirkland Signature (Costco)
|2 count Organic Hard-cooked Eggs
|Kroger (Fred Meyer/QFC)
|Three Cage Free 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
|LIDL
|LIDL 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Lucerne (Safeway)
|Lucerne 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Members Mark
|Jack’d Protein Snack
|Naturally Better
|6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Nellie’s
|2 Count Nellie’s Hard-Cooked Eggs
|O Organics (Safeway)
|2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs w/Salt/Pepper
|O Organics (Safeway)
|6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
|Peckish
|Two 1 Counts boxed Hard Cooked Eggs–With Dip
|Peckish
|1 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Pete & Gerry’s
|6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
|Pete & Gerry’s
|2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Rainbow Farms
|Rainbow Diced Egg – 5# Bag
|Rainbow Farms
|12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Rainbow Farms
|Rainbow Farms Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
|Rembrandt Foods
|Rembrandt Diced Egg – 5# Bag
|Rembrandt Foods
|12 Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
|ShopRite
|ShopRite 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Simple Truth Organics (Kroger)
|6 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Sunshine
|2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
|Vital Farms
|Vital Farms Pature Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
|Vital Farms
|Three Boxed 2 Counts Pature Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs
|Vital Farms
|2 Count Pasture Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
|Wild Harvest
|6 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs