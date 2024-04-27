Have coffee with the Lynnwood City Council May 2

6 hours ago 7

The Lynnwood City Council is hosting a Coffee with the Council event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

All are invited to join the council for coffee and conversation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME