Have coffee with the Lynnwood City Council May 2

The Lynnwood City Council is hosting a Coffee with the Council event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.
All are invited to join the council for coffee and conversation.
