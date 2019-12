Santa will be making a stop at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park in Lynnwood Sunday, Dec. 8. Look for him at the Heritage Cottage, 19903 Poplar Way, between 1 and 4 p.m.

The Interurban Trolley Car No. 55, the Northwest Veterans Museum, and the Sno-Isle Genealogical Library will also be open. Bring your camera or volunteers will use their own and images will be emailed to you.

This is a free event and open to the public, with home-baked cookies.