Have something that’s broken? Try the Fix-It-Fair at Edmonds College April 13

Fixing what’s broken is the focus of an upcoming Fix-It-Fair Saturday, April 13 hosted by the Edmonds College Green Team, Repair x Reuse Washington and The Facility Makerspace. Saturday’s collaborative event will be from noon-4 p.m. in Edmonds College’s Monroe Hall, located at 6606 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Students will work on items like toasters, lawnmowers and bicycles. They can also advise folks who are interested in fixing things around their homes, giving them a starting point or valuable tips. Attendees are encourages to learn from the event’s experienced repair volunteers how to keep things running at home.

Register for a timeslot here.