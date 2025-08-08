Have unwanted medication? Here’s a safe and easy way to dispose of it

Have unwanted medication and don’t know how to dispose of it? It’s easy, with both mail-in and drop-off programs offered across South Snohomish County.
Washington’s Safe Medication Return Program gives residents free, convenient and environmentally responsible options for disposing of unwanted medication. There are both physical drop boxes and free mail-back envelopes. You can find a complete list of locations here (just enter the ZIP code to get those nearest you).
People may return most medications. That includes over-the-counter and prescription medications, controlled substance medication, and even household pet medications. Unused and unneeded medications in a household pose a potential risk for poisoning and overdose deaths. Improperly discarded medication also presents an environmental hazard. Flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing it in the trash pollutes water and soil.
The following are not accepted:
- Herbal remedies and homeopathic drugs
- Vitamins, minerals or supplements
- Cosmetics, shampoos, sunscreens, lip balm, toothpaste, antiperspirants or other personal care products
- Biological drug products
- Drugs administered in a clinical setting
- Emptied injector products or emptied medical devices
- Exposed needles or sharps
- Pet pesticide products
- Batteries
- Mercury-containing thermometers
- Illicit drugs
Washington was the first state to implement such a program as a result of state law. Funded by drug manufacturers at no cost to taxpayers, the program encourages people to return unwanted and expired medications.
The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says about 50 percent of people who misuse prescription medications get the drugs from friends or family members. Many people who become addicted to heroin and other illicit drugs first abuse prescription medications found in the home. Poisonings often occur among young children who take medication not intended for them.
MED-Project is the approved program operator, under Washington State Department of Health’s oversight.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.