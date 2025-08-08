Have unwanted medication? Here’s a safe and easy way to dispose of it

Have unwanted medication and don’t know how to dispose of it? It’s easy, with both mail-in and drop-off programs offered across South Snohomish County.

Washington’s Safe Medication Return Program gives residents free, convenient and environmentally responsible options for disposing of unwanted medication. There are both physical drop boxes and free mail-back envelopes. You can find a complete list of locations here (just enter the ZIP code to get those nearest you).

People may return most medications. That includes over-the-counter and prescription medications, controlled substance medication, and even household pet medications. Unused and unneeded medications in a household pose a potential risk for poisoning and overdose deaths. Improperly discarded medication also presents an environmental hazard. Flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing it in the trash pollutes water and soil.

The following are not accepted: