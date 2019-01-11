Have your say at Jan. 15 open house on Scriber Creek Trail development

Learn about proposed Scriber Creek Trail improvements during a City of Lynnwood open house Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers.

Envisioned as a shared-use transportation and recreation facility, the trail will provide multi-modal connections between homes, businesses, parks, the Interurban Trail, the transit center, the future light rail station, and future bus-rapid transit routes. The project will improve existing trails in Scriber Lake Park and Scriber Creek Park, and create a new connection between them.

The city is contemplating two alternative alignments to connect the parks that will avoid developing the trail adjacent to a road. Please see the map above or visit the project website. The feedback from the open house will inform the selection of a preferred alignment that will be advanced for design and environmental review.

Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.