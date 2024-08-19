Have your say on Lynnwood’s budget: Take the community survey

The City of Lynnwood is inviting residents to take the 2025-2026 Budget Community Input Survey, available now at this link. Community members are also invited to a budget open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Every two years, the City of Lynnwood adopts a biennial budget. The upcoming budget will assign funds to programs, services and infrastructure throughout 2025 and 2026.

The survey will stay active through early September. Survey results will be presented to the mayor and city council, and posted on the city’s website.

Questions about the city’s budget? Email Budget@LynnwoodWA.gov.