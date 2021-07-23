Haven’t voted yet? Check out these primary election resources

If you haven’t yet cast your vote in the Aug. 3 primary election, here’s a reminder of our election resources:

Lynnwood Today partnered with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce to interview the Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates via video. You can watch those videos here.

We also conducted written Q&A interviews with city council and mayoral candidates. Read those here.

In addition, local voters’ pamphlets for the Aug. 3 primary, which provide more information about all of the various candidates, have been mailed to residences and can also be viewed here.

According to the Snohomish County Elections Office, ballots were mailed to all registered voters on Friday, July 16

The August primary narrows the field of candidates in the November general election. The primary consists of local races for county, city, school, fire, and other district offices.

“Historically we see a sharp drop in participation in local elections, though it’s hard to overstate their importance,” said County Auditor Garth Fell. “The candidates we elect will determine priorities for our county, cities, schools and other local districts and can significantly impact your community. And voting in the primary supports candidates you want to see on your general election ballot.”

Voters can register or update an existing registration online or by mail through Monday, July 26. After July 26, voters can continue to register or make updates and vote in-person until 8 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Auditor’s Office or at an accessible voting site during specific hours.

All 30 ballot drop boxes will be open for the primary to receive voted ballots. Drop box locations can be found atwww.snoco.org/elections, but here are the ones in our general area:

Brier (near City Hall)

2901 228th St. S.W.

Brier, WA 98036

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Lynnwood (Ash Way Park and Ride)

16327 Ash Way

Lynnwood, WA 98087

Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)

19100 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Mountlake Terrace (near library)

23300 58th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Woodway (near Town Hall)

23920 113th Pl. W.

Woodway, WA 98020

Additionally, voters can return their ballots by mail through the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 3. Check the last collection time on the box and when in doubt, use a county ballot drop box.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers last-minute voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District 3626 156th St. S.W. Lynnwood, WA 98087 Saturday, July 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wyndham Garden Hotel 16710 Smokey Point Blvd Arlington, WA 98223 Snohomish County Auditor’s Office 1st Floor Admin W 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett, WA 98201 Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Unvaccinated voters who need in-person service will be required to maintain social distance and wear face coverings in compliance with federal, state and local guidelines. Voters are encouraged to utilize online resources at www.votewa.gov andwww.snoco.org/elections.

If you are registered to vote and have not received a ballot by July 21 or have additional questions or needs, call 425-388-3444 or contact us by email at elections@snoco.org. For more information, visit www.snoco.org/elections.