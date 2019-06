Lynnwood’s Kona Kitchen is holding its grand opening this Saturday, June 22 at the restaurant, located at 3805 196th St. S.W.

There will be entertainment, shaved ice and t-shirt giveaways. Enjoy Hawaiian music and hula at 2 p.m., taiko drums at 3:30 p.m. and a lion dance at 5:30 p.m.

