Hawaiian Shirt Contest returns to Lynnwood Luau, set for Aug. 16

Planning continues for the annual Lynnwood Luau, this year set for 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, with dancing, music and food at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3815 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The Hawaiian Shirt Contest is back, sponsored by Kona Kitchen. There are three categories for the shirt contest: men’s, women’s and youth (ages 17 and under). Prizes include:

1st Place – $100 Kona Kitchen Gift Certificate

2nd Place – $75 Kona Kitchen Gift Certificate

3rd Place – $50 Kona Kitchen Gift Certificate

Register here for the shirt contest. Then check in at The District booth at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 to get set up at the stage for the contest.

The luau is free but VIP tickets are available for purchase that include reserved tables for 4, front-and-center views of the stage, and food coupons for Hawaiian-inspired eats from Hula Hut by Plate & Palette.

Learn more here.