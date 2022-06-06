Hazardous materials found in Lynnwood hotel room Saturday identified as an active meth lab

The hazardous materials discovered in a Lynnwood hotel room, generating a large public safety response Saturday afternoon, were indications of an active lab to produce methamphetamine, the City of Lynnwood said in a press release Monday afternoon.
At approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the South County Fire Department were called to the scene after a housekeeper at Stay America Hotel, located at 3021 196th St. S.W., had discovered a suspicious item in one of the rooms. Multiple firetrucks from South County, Everett, Marysville and Snohomish Regional Fire, as well as a hazardous material team, arrived on the scene to secure the area.
The Washington State Patrol SWAT/Lab team conducted a search of the room Saturday and located multiple precursor drug chemicals, unknown liquids, beakers, assorted glassware and other indications of an active meth lab, the city said.
The Washington Department of Ecology was also on scene and took custody of the contaminated items for safe destruction.
There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing, the city said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.