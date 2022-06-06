Hazardous materials found in Lynnwood hotel room Saturday identified as an active meth lab

The hazardous materials discovered in a Lynnwood hotel room, generating a large public safety response Saturday afternoon, were indications of an active lab to produce methamphetamine, the City of Lynnwood said in a press release Monday afternoon.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the South County Fire Department were called to the scene after a housekeeper at Stay America Hotel, located at 3021 196th St. S.W., had discovered a suspicious item in one of the rooms. Multiple firetrucks from South County, Everett, Marysville and Snohomish Regional Fire, as well as a hazardous material team, arrived on the scene to secure the area.