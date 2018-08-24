Haze, unhealthy air conditions return Friday night as smoke from the west moves in

Unhealthy air returned to most of the Puget Sound region on Friday night, according to a 10 p.m. update from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

The agency reports that smoke from the Maple Fire in the Olympic Mountains and fires on Vancouver Island are now blowing in from the north and west.

“We may see some clearing, but expect levels to go up and down,” the forecast states. “Everyone should take precautions to limit exposure. It’s possible there may be some clearing overnight.”

For an updated forecast from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, click here.