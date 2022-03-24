Hazel Miller Foundation announces award of 16 grants to organizations serving South Snohomish County

The Hazel Miller Foundation has announced that is is providing funding to the following 16 organizations as part of the foundation’s first grant cycle of 2022.

Girls on the Run is an organization built to inspire girls to make healthy decisions, build self-confidence, and increase their physical activity, strength of character, and connections within the community. The grant will support the organization’s spring 2022 season.

Edmonds College Foundation (ECF) will use the grant to continue the Student Success Grants and Scholarship program. ECF’s primary focus is to ensure students have access to the support they need to succeed.

Bethesda Community Services (BCS) supports individuals facing financial obstacles with aid such as utility payment to prevent cut-off, transportation support (ORCAand gas cards), personal care items that food stamps do not cover, medications and much more. The grant will be directed to they’re Friends in Need program to support 50-plus individuals.

Clothes for Kids received a grant from the foundation to support their Clothing Wardrobe Project for the Edmonds SchoolDistrict – providing over 1,500 students with full school wardrobes.

Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation (EUUC) mission is based on community togetherness, nurturing the spirit, and creating a just and sustainable world. The church will direct the grant to support the Car Safe Parking Program for homeless single women and families with minor children, allowing a safe place to park, access to bathroom needs, and laundry and gas vouchers.

The Hands Up Project (THUP) is using the grant it received from the Hazel Miller Foundation to support its Housing/Respite Program and The Advocates Program, helping a total of over 100 program participants with support such as sober living, overcoming chronic homelessness, and day-to-day needs.

Edmonds Chamber Foundation (ECF) helps support events put on by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, such as An Edmonds Kind of 4th of July, the Tree Lighting Ceremony, annual scholarship opportunities for Edmonds College students, the new WISH fund, and additional community events. This year, ECF will be using the grant they received for the 115th annual “An Edmonds Kind of 4th” celebration.

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has been beautifying the City of Edmonds through plants, flowers, and horticulture since 1922. The grant it received will be used for the Centenial Celebrating Mosaic Artwork that will be displayed on 6th and Bell in downtown Edmonds.

Made in Puget Sound’s mission is inspire greater conservation of the local ecosystem and underwater for future generations.The grant it received from Hazel Miller will be used to educate with YouTube live streaming classes through the PugetSound Underwater – LIVE! program.

Student Conservation Association has been granted funds to support the Edmonds Community Crew in 2022. The crew of students will be completing trail maintenance and habitat restoration projects to enhance Edmonds parks.

Edmonds Center for the Arts celebrates the performing arts, strengthens and inspires their community, and stewards thedevelopment and creative use of the ECA campus. They received Hazel Miller funding to support their education and outreach programs.

Leadership Snohomish County connects, ignites and develops sustainable leadership to build strength within the community. Its grant will be directed toward the STEP UP – Moving Equity Forward program to cover cost of a keynote speaker for the annual racial equity event.

Food Banks: Concern for Neighbors, Edmonds Food Bank, Homage Senior Services, and Lynnwood Food Bank all received a grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation in support of their ongoing efforts to combat hunger in Edmonds and South Snohomish County.

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County. The foundation’s mission is to support programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education and youth, poverty alleviation and hunger, civil and community services, the environment, culture and the arts, and diversity. For more information, go to www.hazelmillerfoundation.org.