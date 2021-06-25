Hazel Miller Foundation announces grant awards for spring quarter 2021

The Hazel Miller Foundation announced the award of 15 grants approved by the foundation’s board of directors for spring quarter 2021.

Organizations receiving the awards are as follows:

Clothes For Kids plans to continue providing free school clothing to students within Snohomish County who qualify for free or reduced meals at school. This grant will help maintain the store throughout the year and keep it stocked with a variety of clothing for the students.

Homage Senior Services will be using the grant to continue their work providing home-delivered meals and produce to older adults and people with disabilities within Snohomish County. More than 25,000 individuals have benefited from Homage’s programs each year.

Concern for Neighbors, Edmonds Food Bank and Lynnwood Food Bank all received grants from the Hazel Miller Foundation to support a variety of programs and meals throughout Snohomish County. With COVID-19, adjustments have been made in their processes and programs to provide the healthiest, highest-quality food items to their drastically increased number of guests.

St. Vincent de Paul will use the grant it received toward its Beds for Children program. Last fiscal year, this program provided 202 children’s beds within South Snohomish County.

Hand In Hand is applying the grant from Hazel Miller to emergency basic needs supporting children and families in need. With a primary focus on foundational teachings of respect, unconditional love and compassion, Hand In Hand is working to maintain their community of children and families feeling safe and supported.

Jean Kim Foundation is planning to direct the grant it received toward its hygiene center in South Snohomish County. Through the hygiene center, the Jean Kim Foundation’s goal is to break the cycle of homelessness by providing a safe communal area for homeless adults and families to shower and use laundry facilities.

Washington Kids in Transition will focus its grant on its primary mission of supporting low-income, homeless and poverty-level children and their families across Washington state, with a focus on basic needs related to emergency interim housing and food provisions.

Project Girl Mentoring Program will be directing the grant it received to its Immersion Academy program serving young women of color between the ages of 11-18 in Snohomish County.

YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish is directing the grant received from the Foundation to support the Pathways for Women program. This program is a 45-day emergency shelter for single adult women and single mothers with children to assist with opportunities to find long-term, affordable, and safe housing.

On Sacred Ground received a Hazel Miller grant to focus on the Salish Sea Marine Environmental Education Program, which teaches integral and vital fishing practices in support of healthy fisheries and a strong marine ecosystem throughout the Puget Sound.

PAWS received a grant that will support the rehabilitating orphaned and injured wildlife program for the Edmonds School District. This program cares for sick, injured or orphaned wild animals until the animals are healed and can be released back to their home in the wild.

Edmonds Center for the Arts will use its grant for the Dementia-Inclusive Series. This series was established in 2015 as a “regionally unique arts engagement program” for seniors and primarily people with memory loss along with their care giving partners.

Music4Life plans to apply the grant from the foundation to continue its efforts in repairing and distributing donated instruments to students in low-income households across the Edmonds School District.

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County. For more information, go to www.hazelmillerfoundation.org.