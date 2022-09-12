Hazel Miller Foundation announces summer 2022 grant awards

The Hazel Miller Foudation during its summer 2022 grant cycle is supporting 11 organizations thataddress wide range of community needs including diversity, poverty alleviation, civic and community services, youth and education, and the environment.

Among them are Hand in Hand, which supports kids experiencing houselessness; Camp Korey, delivering a safe camp experience for children with life-altering conditions and Cascadia Art Museum, celebrating Pacific Northwest art and design from the mid-19th and mid-20th centuries.

“The grants this cycle will…address some of the challenges that were most important to Hazel, like homelessness. Knowing Hazel as I did, it is an honor to serve on this board carrying her name.” says Dick Ellis, board treasurer.

During 2022, the Hazel Miller Foundation has distributed more than $1.5 million into more than 40 different nonprofit organizations in South Snohomish County.

Here the awardees for summer 2022:

Cascade Bicycle Club unites volunteers, collaborative members, and community partners to advocate for safe, equitable and sustainable bicycling through a mutual joy and admiration for bicycling and the outdoors. They received a $15,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to support their continued efforts within the community.

Homage Senior Services received a $10,000 grant for the Senior Meals program, which will support their ongoing efforts to combat hunger in South Snohomish County.

Birthday Dreams works with 80 different homeless shelters throughout Snohomish County to supply birthday celebrations for children affected by houselessness. These celebrations allow children the opportunity to not only socialize amongst peersin a positive light but remind them that they are a valued part of the community. The Hazel Miller Foundation granted Birthday Dreams $2,500 to continue their efforts.

Hand in Hand recceived $5,000 to support their efforts in assisting kids and families moving through the foster care system throughout Snohomish County. They supply basic needs such as rent and utility assistance, emergency foods, personal hygiene items and more.

Washington Kids in Transition (WAKIT) is dedicated to supporting houseless and low-income students within the Edmonds and Everett school districts. The foundation granted WAKIT $10,000 to fund their Back to School Backpacks program that will supply 500 to 600 backpacks filled with school supply essentials.

Camp Korey received a $5,000 grant to support their Family Summer Camp program, which allows free, specialized, life-enhancing summer camp experiences for children (and their families) who have life-altering medical conditions.

Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center has been using horses since 1976 to transform the bodies, minds, and spirits of people with disabilities since 1976. This organization received a $6,000 grant to help individuals establish skills to maintain their independency, improve daily function and overcome physical and emotional health challenges through horse riding.

PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood received a $15,000 grant to support updates to their facility. PAWS sees 4,000-5,000 wild animals every year at the Wildlife Center, providing care for injured and orphaned wildlife, whilst preparing them for the re-entry into the wild.

Sound Salmon Solutions (SSS) was founded in 1990 when the local Chinook salmon population was listed on a federally Endangered Species list. The foundation granted $18,000 to support the organization’s mission to connect the community with education, habitat restoration and stewardship for future salmon.

Cascadia Art Museum was founded with the belief that the community should have access to arts that are inclusive, equitable and representative of the entire population. The foundation granted the museum $25,000 to support its 2022/23 Visual Arts Exhibitions & Educational Outreach program.

Seattle Repertory Theatre collaborated with artists to create productions and programs reflecting and celebrating the diverse cultures, and life experiences of the community. They received a $6,000 grant to support programs including Black is Light, Next Narrative Monologue, Student Matinee and Residency, and the Youth Works Festival.

For more information on the foundation, visit www.hazelmillerfoundation.org.