Hazel Miller Foundation awards more than $175,000 during summer grant cycle

In its third grant cycle of the year, the Hazel Miller Foundation recently awarded $175,500 to 12 organizations making a positive impact across south Snohomish County, according to a news release.

From Edmonds School District and Foster Hearts to Hand in Hand and Imagine Children’s Museum, the Hazel Miller Foundation’s Board of Directors was intentional about awarding grants in August to organizations that touch its six focus areas: education and youth, poverty alleviation and hunger, civic and community services, the environment, culture and the arts, and diversity.

“There are so many organizations making a real difference in our area,” said Vice Board Chair Shannon Burley. “We are thrilled to support a dozen of these entities with August grants and look forward to the positive change they’ll continue to foster throughout South Snohomish County.”

Following previous grant cycles in February and May, the Hazel Miller Foundation continues its support and gratitude for the place Hazel loved so dearly by funding the following 12 organizations doing important work in the Edmonds and south Snohomish County community:

Birthday Dreams is a Renton-based organization that provides more than 1,400 personalized birthday celebrations annually for children experiencing homelessness. Birthday Dreams was awarded $2,500 to replace the essential supplies that make these parties possible.

Edmonds School District, which serves nearly 21,000 students in preK through grade 12, was awarded $68,000 to help fund its Move 60! program. Move60! provides physical activity opportunities for second- through sixth-grade students in the district’s 23 elementary schools. It uses a specific curriculum focused on social-emotional learning to help BIPOC, refugee, and immigrant students achieve better physical, mental and emotional health.

Edmonds Waterfront Center is a staple in the community that hosts a variety of programs, promotes healthy living, and offers opportunities to forge intergenerational connections among residents. The organization was awarded $30,000 from the Hazel Miller Foundation to help fund its Strength in Diversity program. Components of this program include diversifying staff and board of directors, enhancing DEI training, hosting cultural events, and more — all with a goal of becoming a regional hub that bridges generations, cultures, and communities.

Foster Hearts supports foster children in Edmonds and south Snohomish County by providing essential and comfort items, experiences, and resources to improve their overall well-being. The organization works in partnership with the Department of Children, Youth, and Families—as well as foster families—to ensure children in foster care have normal childhood experiences and a sense of belonging. Foster Hearts was granted $5,000 to support this critical work via its Care Kit program.

Hand in Hand, an Everett-based organization that provides emergency shelter, resources, and support to youth entering the foster care system, was granted $5,000 to help fund its outreach program. This program helps families — mainly BIPOC — who are under the poverty line with assistance in the form of rent, food, hygiene products, and more.

Imagine Children’s Museum aims to enhance arts education in Edmonds School District’s Title I schools with its iPicasso Arts Literacy Outreach program. The museum was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to continue this important arts education work that introduces students in grades K-6 to renowned artists and gives them the opportunity to create inspired artwork of their own.

Latino Educational Training Institute’s $15,000 grant will support its TeVe program, which acts as a virtual bridge for Spanish-speaking Latinos and connects them to various services and resources through live interviews with participating organizations. The Latino Educational Training Institute has been providing steadfast support for the underrepresented Latino community in Snohomish County for more than two decades, and the TeVe program facilitates access to health care, education, social capital, and more.

Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center, which uses equine-assisted programs to empower individuals with disabilities, received a $5,000 grant that will reduce program costs for residents in the Edmonds School District — making equine therapy more accessible and affordable for more individuals.

For more than 40 years, Seattle Repertory Theatre’s youth engagement programming has fostered arts education, self-confidence, and critical thinking skills among children. The theater was granted $7,500 to support its youth engagement efforts and reinforce its commitment to nurturing future leaders, artists, and storytellers.

Sound Salmon Solutions promotes salmon recovery through education, habitat restoration, and stewardship in Stillaguamish, Snohomish, and Island County watersheds. The organization was awarded $20,000 to support its Salmon in Schools program, which immerses students in hands-on salmon education, offering insight into salmon recovery, environmental education and potential career opportunities.

St. Vincent de Paul’s objective is to meet the needs of low-income residents in Snohomish County, alleviate suffering or deprivation, and promote human dignity and personal integrity. The organization is the recipient of a $7,500 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation, a gift that will support its work to provide new beds for children in low-income households throughout the county.

Washington Trafficking Prevention addresses exploitation and related issues through tailored violence prevention programs for youth and adults. The organization received a $5,000 grant that will support its ongoing work to combat exploitation and serve children and families in south Snohomish County.

