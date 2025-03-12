Hazel Miller Foundation awards nearly $200,000 to area nonprofits during first 2025 grant cycle

In its first grant cycle of 2025, the Hazel Miller Foundation awarded $199,375 to organizations that continue to impact and uplift Edmonds and its surrounding communities.

Following a strong 2024 grant year, during which over $1 million was dispersed to area not-for-profits, the Hazel Miller Foundation’s Board of Directors remains committed to moving forward the community Hazel championed by funding nine organizations, including PorchFest Edmonds, Homage Senior Services, and Edmonds College Foundation.

“Hazel Miller wanted to create a foundation that helped all of South Snohomish County, not just a single area or group,” said Board Chair Shannon Burley. “This first round of giving was focused largely on the area’s food banks. As a Board, we are honored to support organizations that meet people where and when they need it.”

During this initial cycle, the Hazel Miller Foundation focused on poverty alleviation and hunger, one of its six key focus areas. Four out of the nine organizations awarded funds this grant cycle are food banks committed to nourishing their communities:

– Concern for Neighbors Food Bank was awarded $15,000 for fresh produce, protein and dairy items. Their Nutritional Food and Supplement program provides high-quality food items to over 150 households and 500 individuals weekly. Concern for Neighbors strives to lead its community in providing food to those in need through its location, collaboration and outreach.

– $17,500 was awarded to Edmonds Food Bank to continue providing fresh dairy and eggs during their weekly distribution. With the support of the Hazel Miller Foundation, they successfully provided fresh dairy and eggs during every weekly distribution through 2024.

– Homage Senior Services’ $5,000 grant supports its Meals on Wheels program, which served 415 people last year and provided over 59,000 meals. Funding helped Homage eliminate their 400-person Meals on Wheels waitlist for homebound individuals over 60.

– Lynnwood Food Bank was also allocated $17,500 to progress in addressing food insecurity by providing a wider variety of culturally appropriate and nutrient-dense foods and extending their services to reach more individuals and families. In 2024, Lynnwood Food Bank served an estimated 175,000 individuals, offering culturally diverse foods, nutrition education and job training.

– Edmonds College Foundation received $25,000 for its scholarship program, which serves more than 140 students annually. Last year, five students were awarded the Hazel Miller Foundation scholarship. Congratulations, Melody Callier, Amel Hanifi, Patrick Moote, Ramis Njie and Maela Samou Kemgne.

– $56,375 was gifted to the Foundation for Edmonds School District for scholarships and administration. The Hazel and Morris Miller Memorial Scholarship has been a bright spot for students who continue to worry about the increased cost of living. Receiving a scholarship helps ease their worries and sets them on the path to success as they enter postsecondary education.

– PorchFest Edmonds was founded to foster community connection through music and reimagine the use of public spaces. The organization is deeply rooted in the idea that a caring community can promote meaningful change. PorchFest Edmonds is a free community music festival that turns neighborhood porches, streets and sidewalks into stages for live performances by local musicians. With its $5,000 grant, PorchFest can secure permits and insurance for the festival.

– The City of Edmonds Art Commission annually hosts Summer Concerts in the Park, one of its signature programs. Each year, the goal is to book various musical genres and stylings, allowing everyone to engage in an art experience. The organization’s $8,000 fund helps secure diverse performers. The support of the Hazel Miller Foundation made it possible to expand the program in 2013 by adding two weekly concerts in the (then new) Hazel Miller Plaza.

– The Edmonds Center for the Arts was awarded $50,000 to support its impactful programming, including the WE SPEAK Youth Poetry Slam Competition, a celebration of spoken word poetry and storytelling.