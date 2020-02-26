Hazel Miller Foundation donates $1.5M to Edmonds CC’s STEM campaign

Edmonds Community College on Wednesday announced a $1.5 million donation from the Hazel Miller Foundation dedicated to its STEM campaign for funding of the college’s new 70,000-square-foot Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and Nursing building, as well as STEM scholarships, programs, and technology.

“This generous gift from the Hazel Miller Foundation will allow Edmonds CC to be a leader in increasing the regional student pipeline and the number of graduates with STEM and healthcare credentials,” said Edmonds CC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “In addition to this donation, the ongoing partnership between the Edmonds CC Foundation and the Hazel Miller Foundation has generated almost $200,000 in support for scholarships, the Veterans Resource Center and Triton Taste, the college’s new food truck.

“I am incredibly thankful for our partnership and the foundation’s visionary leadership to make this region a better place for all of us.”

“Helping to establish a building on campus that is dedicated to science and nursing is the most appropriate way to honor the legacy of a woman like Hazel Miller whose top priorities in establishing her foundation were access to education and medical care,” said Pat Shields, Hazel Miller Foundation chair. “We are honored to serve on Hazel Miller’s board in order to give back to our south Snohomish County community she loved so much.”

Snohomish County is an expanding global center of innovation. Washington state is No. 2 in the nation in concentration of STEM jobs and No. 3 in STEM job growth. Many STEM programs remain highly selective and limited capacity remains a barrier in some fields.

Edmonds CC says it offers students timely and affordable pathways to prepare for these competitive pools, living wage jobs, and successful transfer to a university. The Edmonds CC Foundation’s “Launch – The Future. Powered by You.” campaign is a one-time, $2 million capital campaign to support the college’s efforts and its Board of Trustees’ goal of becoming a STEM hub.

The Washington State Legislature approved $47 million of the $54 million construction costs for the STEM and Nursing building in its 2017-19 capital budget. The Edmonds CC Foundation was tasked with raising $2 million along with a $5 million commitment from the college and the board of trustees, and $300,000 from the college’s student association.

According to Edmonds CC’s institutional research, about 1 million students will use the STEM and Nursing building during its lifespan.

“Edmonds Community College Foundation is so grateful for the generosity of partners like the Hazel Miller Foundation,” said Maria Montalvo, Edmonds CC Foundation chair. “In addition to funding scholarships at the college, this gift will make our new state-of-the-art STEM and Nursing building a reality, providing opportunities for education in the most sought after fields in America today.”

STEM and Nursing building features:

• $54 million facility

• 70,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art building including labs, classrooms, and offices

• Home to allied health, nursing, engineering, chemistry, physics, and the MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement) program

• Home to pre-engineering curriculum incorporating training for jobs with major employers like The Boeing Company

• New nursing simulation labs to give students clinical experience

• 40-foot depth of laboratory area that includes space for three teaching labs

• Active learning spaces shared by all departments to facilitate student engagement and collaboration

• Common spaces for individual study or group study

A grand opening celebration for the STEM and Nursing building, as well as the new Triton Court residence hall, will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. The public is invited to attend. To learn more, go to edcc.edu/celebrate.