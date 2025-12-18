Hazelwood Elementary teacher named national social studies teacher of the year

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) named Hazelwood Elementary School teacher Barbara Bromley Elementary Teacher of the Year at the 105th NCSS Annual Conference in Washington D.C.

Bromley recently retired from Hazelwood Elementary School but remains active at the school as a substitute teacher.

“Though problem-based learning, real-world connections and strong partnerships with families and community members, Bromley brings social studies to life for her students,” a newsletter from Edmonds School District reads. “She emphasized that the award belongs not just to her, but to her students, families and community partners who engage deeply in the learning process.”

NCSS was founded in 1921 and is the largest professional association dedicated to social studies education.

“This national recognition affirms the tireless effort to make social studies the integrated heart of daily elementary instruction,” Bromley said in the newsletter, stating that student-led learning and community connections are the core of her teaching.

