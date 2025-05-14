Hazelwood, Seaview and Terrace Park Elementary Schools recognized by State Board of Education

Three Edmonds School District schools were among those honored recently by the Washington State Board of Education’s School Recognition Program.

Hazelwood, Seaview and Terrace Park elementaries were recognized for their work in closing opportunity gaps and supporting students’ growth and academic achievement during the 2023-24 school year.

The honors include:

Hazelwood Elementary: Growth for low-income students

Seaview Elementary: Growth for students in one or more racial or ethnic groups, Growth for low-income students, and growth for students in special education.

Terrace Park Elementary: Growth for students in one or more racial or ethnic groups.

Challenge Program at Terrace Park Elementary: Achievement in English language arts, math and attendance.

“I am incredibly proud of the students, staff and families at Hazelwood, Seaview, and Terrace Park,” said District Superintendent Rebecca Miner. “These recognitions are a reflection of their hard work, intentional practices and unwavering commitment to equitable student success.”

The state program annually highlights schools that demonstrate exceptional progress in key areas of student success. This year, 16% of schools in Washington received this distinction. All state public and charter schools can be recognized. As part of being honored, each school will receive a banner to display in their buildings.