Hazmat response on 195th Place Wednesday turned out to be non-hazardous

Fire crews responded to a possible hazmat situation on 195th Place Southwest in Lynnwood Wednesday morning, but the involved material turned out to not be hazardous.

The call came in around 10:15 a.m. A possible hazardous substance was reported from a truck trailer parked in the 3400 block of 195th Place Southwest.

“Firefighters located conduit tubes off-gassing inside the trailer,” said South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes. “Firefighters quickly determined there was no threat to the surrounding area.”

No injuries were reported. Neighboring businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

“Firefighters contacted the owner of the truck and determined the substance involved was not a hazardous material,” Hynes said.