Medicare seminar at Asian Service Center May 20

The Asian Service Center is sponsoring a free health care seminar on the ins and outs of Medicare Saturday, May 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 22727 Highway 99, Ste. 110, Edmonds.

Presented by Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA), a service of the Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner, the seminar will cover Medicare coverage, eligibility and how to apply. The event is open to all community members.

For more information on the Asian Service Center, visit www.AsianServiceCenterWA.org.