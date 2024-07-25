Health department: CrowdStrike crash and summer slowdown lead to steep drop in blood donations

Blood banks are reporting a critical need for donations, the Washington State Department of Health said Thursday. An unexpected combination of a worldwide computer systems crash and a seasonal drop in donations has hurt the supply of lifesaving blood and blood products in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Type O-positive donors, who make up 38% of the population, and O-negative donors, the universal donor type, are especially needed. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment soon so our region can be better prepared for the rise in demand that comes with the summer travel and outdoor activity season.

The CrowdStrike outage last week that disrupted airlines, hospitals and other businesses also impacted local blood collections. The shutdown of information systems delayed critical blood supply shipments and affected donation scheduling. Bloodworks Northwest alone had to cancel 248 donation appointments because of the outage – one-quarter of the total for that day.

Blood banks were already seeing a seasonal drop in donations. Summer means schools and colleges are on break. Many people schedule vacations and travel, which means students and workers who regularly donate are less likely to have the time and opportunities.

“Running out of gas on your summer road trip is inconvenient, but ensuring our hospitals have enough blood is crucial,’ said Michael Martinez of Vitalant’s Spokane region Regional Blood Services. “You can make a significant impact by donating blood at a center or drive. In just one hour, you can help ensure trauma centers have the blood they need to care for patients this summer.”

The Northwest Blood Coalition, consisting of the American Red Cross, Vitalant Blood Services and Bloodworks Northwest, is collaborating to address this critical need through coordinated outreach, communications and public policy efforts. The Washington State Department of Health also emphasizes the importance of blood donations during the summer months.

“Your community needs you,” said Dr. Kirsten Alcorn, co-chief medical officer at Bloodworks Northwest. “As a blood donor, you’ve already made a huge, lifesaving impact. This summer, we’re asking you to give again during the final stretch of summer. Trauma cases spike significantly this time of year, and we need to ensure people have access to the blood they need.”

Appointments can be scheduled at your convenience and take about an hour. Learn more details, including eligibility requirements, by visiting Bloodworks Northwest.