Healthy Eating: Be thoughtful and thankful

The Thanksgiving meal is the start of “eating season.” With family gatherings, work holiday parties and open houses with friends, it is easy to overindulge and start feeling sluggish during the holiday season. When it comes to nutrition about what we are eating, we all have the same question: How can we eat well without sacrificing pleasure or to put it another way how can we make every meal fresh, flavorful and satisfying?

In general, my nutrition philosophy is simple: moderation, not deprivation. If you eat healthy, satisfying food on a regular basis, you don’t feel the urge to binge or cheat, because you’re already happy. It’s not only possible but fulfilling to eat healthy and still enjoy food. Everything in moderation includes moderation. Here are some thoughts about preparing and enjoying wholesome, delicious food during the holidays.

Create Plant-Centered Meals: Don’t let vegetables be an afterthought. Even if you don’t strictly adhere to vegetarian or vegan diet, most people can benefit from a diet that includes more plants and less animal protein. This can mean filling more of your plate with veggies or enjoying the occasional meatless meal. Try roasting or grilling veggies, which can bring out their natural sweetness while maintaining their crunch. For a little extra flavor, toss vegetables in olive oil and herbs before popping them in the oven or onto the grill or add a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Try to have your favorite vegetables on hand so that they are available when you are preparing your meals. Planning helps prevent oversnacking on items that may not be as healthy.

Eat What You Want, Just Less of It: What’s life without a few indulgences? When you’re craving chocolate or cheese, there’s really no good substitute – and that’s okay. When it comes to sweets, remember that it’s possible to feel satisfied with just a few bites. If you’re a cheese lover, you can cook with full-fat varieties of cheese, just use smaller amounts than the recipe calls for. When you’re snacking, keep this visual cue in mind: One serving of cheese is the size of two small dice.

Plating Matters: Try to make sure everything looks beautifully, generously plated. A modest, 2.5-ounce serving of ice cream, for instance, looks more enticing in a martini glass than it would in a larger bowl. Try using smaller dishes — salad plates instead of dinner plates and cereal bowls instead of pasta bowls, for example — to keep your portion sizes healthy.

Eat Slowly: Take a moment to look at your plate of food as well as enjoy the aromas of the foods that you have chosen or prepared. Feel a sense of gratitude toward yourself or for the people who prepared the food for you. A lot of work went into the preparation of the food, so take time to chew and savor the food. By eating slowly, you give your body time to register the amount of food that you are eating. You might notice that you are full even before you finish your plate. It’s okay to leave food behind. You can enjoy the leftovers at another meal.

Always remember, food is meant to be enjoyable and nourishing, and during the holidays hopefully it is a communal experience with those you love. Savor every moment.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.