Healthy Eating: Butternut squash stars in this creamy soup

I was recently at the market and saw a beautiful display of winter squashes. Whether you pick up a sugar pumpkin at the supermarket or butternut squash at your nearest farm stand, winter squash are delicious and versatile ingredients. Unlike summer squash, these cold-weather varieties are harvested in autumn when they are ripe and hard, and are hardy enough to be stored and enjoyed throughout the winter. Butternut, Buttercup, Kabocha and Delicata squashes are my favorites. I love their taste and texture and they make excellent options for both side dishes when roasted or baked and they are perfect as a foundation for soups.

Generally, a diet rich in vegetables and fruits can lower blood pressure, reduce risk of heart disease and stroke, prevent some types of cancer, lower risk of eye and digestive problems, and have a positive effect upon blood sugar which can help keep appetite in check. Several nutrients in squash like the carotenoids, vitamins A and C, polysaccharide fibers and minerals such as potassium and magnesium are important for their role in health and chronic disease prevention. Squash is also low in calories. Historically, winter squash has been used in some cultures as a medicinal plant to treat diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, high cholesterol and inflammation.

This soup using butternut squash is perfect for a weeknight meal and is a great addition to your holiday table as well.

Butternut Squash Sage Bisque with Crispy Shallots

Ingredients for bisque

2 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/2 cup diced onion

4 fresh sage leaves fine chopped (optional if you’re not a sage lover)

4 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash

3/4 cup diced carrots

3 cups vegetable stock or chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Ground nutmeg

1/2 cup heavy cream

Ingredients for crispy shallots

2 large shallots peeled and sliced into very thin rings

1/4 cup olive oil (more if needed)

Pinch of salt (consider kosher sea salt, which is a bit lighter than kosher salt crystals)

Instructions for bisque

Heat oil and melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir onion, carrot, and sage in the butter and oil until onion is tender.

Add squash into the pot. Pour in vegetable stock, and season with salt, pepper, and couple dashes of nutmeg.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until vegetables are fork tender.

Purée soup mixture in a blender or food processor until smooth.

Return to the pot, and stir in heavy cream until heated. (Do not boil.)

Instructions for crispy shallots

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Add shallots, and sauté the rings for about 5 minutes.

Reduce heat and continue to sauté for 3 to 4 minutes or until they are golden.

Remove crispy shallots, and let drain on paper towels.

Sprinkle with sea salt.

Serve the soup garnished with the crispy shallots.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.