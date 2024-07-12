Healthy eating: Combine peaches and blackberries for this delicious crumble

I always say that the season I am currently living in is my favorite. But I have to admit the abundance of fruit at the farmer’s market as well as in my garden makes this time of year especially enchanting. We have been picking strawberries, raspberries and blueberries for almost a solid month. I have been prepping them and freezing them in one pound bags just to keep up with the harvest. The berries are delicious with yogurt, granola and flaxseed for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A handful for dessert is like eating candy. Having them with ice cream is what summer nights are made for. If you don’t like berries I have to say that I feel sorry for you! What’s not to like? Besides being some of the healthiest fruits full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants they are nature’s natural candy. Nothing better.

There are an infinite number of ways to use berries. I love to add them to summer salads with some goat cheese and a simple vinagrette. They are delicious added to cous cous, grain or pasta salads along with summer veggies. You can create a homemade barbeque sauce using berries–frozen ones actually work really well for this purpose. Don’t get me started on frozen treats like sorbet and gelato–again having them frozen is an added bonus for a quick food processor frozen dessert.

I happen to love to bake and versions of crisps, cobblers and crumbles are at the top of the list. I can use whatever fruit I have on hand — either fresh or frozen. They are delicious and easy to make. They can be served anytime of the year so that you can feature the fruit that is seasonal if that is your preference.

Right now, stone fruits and berries are starting to hit the market stands. Using your favorite combination of these fruits makes a very nutritious crumble. There is sweetness without being cloying and there is a satisfying texture with the crumble on top. Using oats makes this version acceptable for breakfast or brunch too!

Head out to the market, your garden or your neighbor’s garden and make yourself an quick and easy crumble. Remember to share and spread the kindness.

Peach and Blackberry Crumble

Ingredients

1 teaspoon soft butter for greasing the pan

5 cups sliced ripe peaches (substitutions include nectarines, apricots, plums, apples, rhubarb (use more sugar), pears, cherries, pluots, etc.)

1 cup blackberries (substitutions include strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, tayberries, marionberries, etc.)

3 tablespoons sugar

½-1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

Crumble Topping

3/4 cup light brown sugar

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

1/2 cup granola or old-fashioned rolled oats

Instructions

Place a rack in the center of the oven.

Preheat the oven to 375º F. Rub a 2-quart baking dish or 10-inch cast iron skillet with the butter.

Slice the peaches into the pan, add the blackberries, and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Set it aside.

Make the crumble topping: Place the brown sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon in a mixing bowl or food processor and stir or pulse to combine.

Cut the butter into tablespoons and then cut each tablespoon into 4 small squares.

Scatter the butter over the top and cut into the dry ingredients with two dinner knives or pulse with the processor until it becomes a thick cookie dough-like consistency.

Fold in the granola or oats. Note: You can double the recipe for the crumble topping and keep half of it in your freezer for your next bake.

With your hands, crumble this mixture over the top of the fruit.

Place the pan in the oven.

Bake until the topping is golden brown, and the fruit mixture is bubbly, about 35 to 40 minutes.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or yogurt.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.