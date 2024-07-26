Healthy eating: Don’t like kale? This recipe may change your mind

I have discovered that there are folks who either love kale or think it’s “too healthy” to eat (meaning that they don’t really like it). I think lacinato kale (also called dinosaur kale or Tuscan kale) could change the minds of people in the “I do not eat kale” camp.

Lacinato kale is more tender than curly or red Russian kale. While it still tastes earthy, I find that it is sweeter and can be served raw as well as cooked with tasty results. A single serving (one cup) contains more than a day’s worth of vitamin A requirement, which is important for eye health and immune function. It is also full of vitamins K, C and B6 as well as manganese, copper, calcium and magnesium. It is a powerhouse vegetable. While it is easy to grow, you will find Lacinato in most grocery stores and farmers’ markets.

This recipe is tasty whether served warm or cold. It’s an easy dish to bring to a summer picnic or potluck. Hopefully this recipe will change the minds of folks who think that they don’t like eating kale!

Braised Kale and Apple Sauté

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup thinly sliced red cabbage

6 cups lightly packed shredded lacinato kale (from about 1 bunch or 8 ounces)

1/2 cup grated carrots

1/2 cup small-diced apples with skin (pick a red-skinned apple that is firm and tart)

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. When hot, add the oil and cabbage, shaking the pan to coat the cabbage. Cook until a bit softened but not browned, two to three minutes. Stir in the kale and cook for two to three minutes, tossing now and then.

Stir in the carrots, apples and ginger, and cook until the carrots are still crisp-tender about one minute. Stir in the cider vinegar and one tablespoon water, and cook until most of the liquid evaporates. Season with salt and pepper. This dish is good served warm or cold.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.