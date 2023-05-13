Healthy eating: Garden-fresh rhubarb crisp

5 cups chopped rhubarb stalks
1/2 or 3/4 cup granulated white sugar (depends on how tart you like your rhubarb)
2 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon instant tapioca
1/3 cup orange juice
1 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup butter
Instructions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9×9 baking dish and set it aside.
-
In a large bowl, combine the rhubarb, granulated sugar, instant tapioca and orange juice. Stir to combine and pour into the prepared baking dish.
-
In the same large bowl, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir to combine and add the butter. Using hands or a pastry cutter, rub the butter pieces into the mixture until it resembles coarse cornmeal with pieces of butter the size of a pea or smaller.
-
Pour the streusel mixture over the rhubarb and spread it to an even layer. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling throughout, 45-60 minutes. I like the top to be crispy so I usually keep baking until it is nicely browned. Remove from oven and cool 10-15 minutes before serving. Enjoy this with ice cream, whipped cream or plain yogurt.— By Deborah Binder
Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She is “dancing with N.E.D.” (no evidence of disease) after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009. She is a foodie who loves to cook from scratch and share her experiments with her family and friends. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and freelances around town for local chefs. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.
