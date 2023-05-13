Healthy eating: Garden-fresh rhubarb crisp

My garden is bu rsting with rhubarb right now. I absolutely adore how beautiful it looks in my garden. It’s actually a vegetable that most people think is a fruit. Only the stalks are It’s full of fiber, Vitamin K1 and Vitamin C too! It’s also is a great source of anti-oxidants. Additionally, its sour taste makes it a perfect ingredient in jams, crumbles, pies and other desserts .

Growing up, my father adored rhubarb strawberry pies, but it wasn’t my favorite flavor until I learned about roasting it. A quick and easy recipe using rhubarb: Chop up the stalks, toss with vanilla and sugar and roast in the oven at 375 degrees until just tender. Serve over ice cream or with yogurt. It will change your view about rhubarb.

If you want to make a quick dish that is tasty for dessert as well as for breakfast, I recommend this Rhubarb Crisp. It’s quick and easy to make. You can add toasted nuts to the recipe if you want, as well as strawberries (substitute part of the rhubarb for chopped strawberries). I promise that this won’t last long in your house. If there are leftovers, keep them in the refrigerator. It’s best to rewarm before serving.