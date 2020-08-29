Healthy Eating: Homemade granola, your way

I grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. Suffice it to say that I still love my hometown (especially for many of its culinary treasures) but I am glad that I call Edmonds home (especially because of the weather and the natural beauty.) One of my earliest cooking memories is making granola with my mother in the 1970s. I think she was ahead of her time as we were the only family in the neighborhood who regularly ate homemade granola as part of a “healthyish” breakfast. And no…my mother was not a hippie but she loved to make everything from scratch. (She did teach me how to tie dye t-shirts though and was quite flummoxed when I came home from sleep-away camp one year with ALL of my clothes and bedsheets tie dyed! True story!) I loved helping my mother stir up a big batch, and I especially loved the smell in the kitchen as it was baking.

I’ve continued the tradition and I have been making granola for my family for several decades. We’re lucky to live where there are many options to purchase delicious granola, but I have to say that there is nothing more delicious than eating your own granola. You can personalize it and add in whatever you really enjoy (and leave out the rest). For example, I don’t like raisins in my granola). If you don’t like cinnamon, feel free to leave it out. Perhaps add in nutmeg or ginger if you prefer a different flavor profile. I guess what I am trying to say is that making granola is an opportunity to use your creativity because it is very hard to wreck it. Whatever comes out of the oven will be perfect–just as long as you don’t overcook it. You can easily double or triple the recipe so that you have a quick and healthy breakfast for your family working or studying from home.

I am highlighting this recipe now because we have an abundance of local fruit (thinking blueberries and peaches) right now. Eating a bowl of granola with a fresh, ripe local peach with some version of milk (dairy or non-dairy) is a perfect summer breakfast. Lately this has become my go-to lunch! It makes an absolutely fabulous snack too.

So put on your tie-dye shirt and get baking!