Healthy Eating (in moderation): Baked Butter Pecan French Toast

I admit that there are times when I think this column should not be called “Healthy Eating.” I understand and I often receive comments from my loyal readers that question whether my recipes fall into that category. I question it too. Remember my motto: “Everything in moderation including moderation”! I generally cook from scratch using the best possible ingredients available. I eat savoring my food and want to enjoy it — not feel guilty about it.

During the holidays it is hard to resist all the treats that come our way – -at work, at home, with neighbors and friends — so moderation is key. We all have our weaknesses when it comes to a favorite holiday goodie. When eating a special cookie, cake or confection that has become a family tradition, it’s hard not to bring up sweet memories. While my mother is gone, whenever I make certain holiday cookies I feel as if I am back in my childhood home putting together cookie platters for teachers, friends and neighbors.

I enjoy making special breakfasts throughout the year — usually on a Saturday or a Sunday. I use recipes that are a bit more complicated or take extra time. I love to experiment with flavors and textures. With hectic schedules, this recipe can be assembled the night before and then baked in the morning. So if you have overnight guests during the holidays or want to make something special for your family, this a perfect dish to serve for breakfast or brunch. Add a fruit salad and perhaps some bacon or sausage to make it a festive meal.

Baked Butter Pecan French Toast

Ingredients

For the French toast:

1/2 c. plus 2 tsp. brown sugar

1/4 c. real maple syrup

7 tbsp. salted butter, melted

1 1/2 c. roughly chopped pecans

8 large eggs, beaten

2 1/2 c. whole milk

3 tbsp. Grand Marnier (optional)

1 tbsp. vanilla extract (add an extra tablespoon if you are not using Grand Marnier)

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 loaf challah bread, sliced into thick slices. (Using brioche bread would work also.)

Whipped cream or plain yogurt, for serving (optional)

For the bourbon syrup:

1 c. real maple syrup

2 tbsp. bourbon (optional)

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with butter.

In a bowl, mix together 1/2 cup brown sugar, maple syrup, and 6 tablespoons melted butter.

Pour half the mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

Sprinkle with half of the pecans.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, Grand Marnier, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

Submerge each piece of bread into the egg mixture, allowing the bread to sit at least a minute to soak.

Arrange the bread in the baking dish.

Pour the remaining egg mixture over the slices.

Add the remaining brown sugar/maple mixture over top.

In a bowl, mix the remaining pecans, butter and brown sugar.

Sprinkle the nuts over the French toast.

Cover and place in the fridge for one hour or overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375°F.

Bake for 45 minutes or until the French toast is golden and crisp.

If the tops of the bread begin to brown too quickly, cover with foil.

Meanwhile, make the syrup. In a small pot, mix the maple syrup, bourbon, and vanilla.

Bring to a boil and reduce heat, simmer for five minutes until thickened.

Serve the French toast warm, drizzled with bourbon syrup.

Optional: Serve with whipped cream or plain yogurt

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.