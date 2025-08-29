Healthy Eating: Welcome the new school year with two special treats

I have been assisting with the PCC Cooking Program Kids Camps all summer at the Edmonds PCC. Some of the groups include kids from ages 8-12 and others from ages 13-16. Every week we never know who will be in class, but we always know that it’s going to be a fun adventure. Some of the participants have spent time in the kitchen helping their parents and others are newbies.

Watching the kids wielding full-size chef’s knives can be scary, but it’s truly amazing how quickly they catch onto cooking techniques and properly using kitchen tools. The camps try to offer a range of cuisine from all of the world and the United States and introduce everyone to foods that may be unfamiliar. We encourage everyone to try every dish that they prepare.

In general, each class includes a snack/appetizer, salad, main course with sides and a dessert. We try to keep it fun and healthy while also appealing to the tastebuds of children. Surprisingly one of the biggest hits of the summer was Smoked Salmon Chowder. They also enjoyed Boba Tea because they made their own Boba Pearls. Of course, pizza was a big hit — but most of the kids had never made their dough, sauce and toppings from scratch, which opened their eyes to the fact that some of their favorite foods are easy to make at home. Of course, dessert was always a favorite with everyone. They made brownies, biscuits, cookies and cakes as well as homemade hot fudge sauce for ice cream sundaes.

Since school is starting next week, I thought I would share two cookie recipes that are easy and can be made with your kids or grandchildren by your side. You can surprise them by tucking a few cookies in their lunch boxes next week.

PCC Cooks is offering classes again for adults at their Bellevue and Greenlake locations in September. They have revamped the cooking class program and will be offering classes at their other locations in the coming months as well. Maybe it’s time to head back to school to learn some new tricks in the kitchen. Happy cooking!

Lime Meltaway Cookies from Smitten Kitchen

Ingredients

12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks, 170 grams or 6 ounces) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup (120 grams) confectioners’ sugar, divided

Grated zest of 4 tiny or 2 large limes

2 tablespoons (30 ml) freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon (15 ml) pure vanilla extract

1 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (235 grams) all-purpose flour (a.k.a. 2 cups minus 2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons (15 grams) cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

Instructions

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and 1/3 cup sugar until fluffy. Add lime zest, juice and vanilla; beat until fluffy.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch and salt. Add to butter mixture, and beat on low speed until combined.

Between two 8-by-12-inch pieces of parchment paper, form dough into two 1 1/4-inch-diameter logs. Chill at least one hour.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment. Place remaining 2/3 cup sugar in a resealable plastic bag. Remove parchment from logs; slice dough into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Place rounds on baking sheets, spaced 1 inch apart.

Bake cookies until barely golden, about 15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool slightly, just three or four minutes. While still warm, place cookies in the sugar-filled bag; toss to coat. Bake or freeze remaining dough. Store baked cookies in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Cowboy Cookies

Ingredients

1/3 cup shredded coconut

1/3 cup pumpkin seeds (can use pecans, walnuts or another nut of your choice)

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter (one stick) at room temperature

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup rolled oats (NOT instant)

1 cup chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

Place coconut and pumpkin seeds on a parchment paper lined sheet pan. Bake for 6-8 minutes or until toasted, stirring every two minutes. Watch carefully so they do not burn. Set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer outfitted with the paddle attachment, add the butter and both sugars. Beat the mixture on medium speed until the mixture is pale and fluffy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Add egg and vanilla, beat at a low speed to fully combine.

Add the flour mixture at low speed and mix until just combined. Stir in the oats, chocolate chips, toasted coconut and pumpkin seeds. Once they are incorporated, stop the mixer. Do not overmix.

Use an ice cream scoop to form rough balls of cookie dough and place them on the lined baking sheets. Bake for six minutes, then rotate the pan in the oven and ensure even baking. Bake for another six to eight minutes more or until golden brown around the edges.

Place the cookies on a wire rack to cool. Enjoy! These can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature. They won’t last though…just saying.