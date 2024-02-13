Healthy Lynnwood grant application open

The City of Lynnwood’s Healthy Lynnwood grant program is offering 2024 awards around community arts activities and programs.

Examples include an art exhibit, art festival, art workshop, live performance, street art, guerilla art, yarn bombing, free little library, free little art studio, free little pantry, community mural, mosaics and/or sculpture.

You may apply for a Healthy Lynnwood Grant if the following statements apply:

-The project will take place in City of Lynnwood limits

-The project is free and open to all members of the public

-Involves community members in creating and completing the project

-Demonstrates a benefit to the community

-Will have funds or in-kind contributions from other sources (this is a matching grant)

-The project must be completed by Dec. 1, 2024

Project costs not eligible for funding include but are not limited to:

-Food or beverage

-Alcohol purchases

-Political or other lobbying events

-Enhancements that are not visible to the general public

-Fuel

-Gift cards

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and will be reviewed in March, June and September.

For more information and to apply visit Healthy Lynnwood Grants