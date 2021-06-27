Applications open for Healthy Lynnwood grants

The City of Lynnwood Healthy Lynnwood grants program is offering mini-grants related to community events and arts activities.

You may apply for a Healthy Lynnwood Grant if the following statements apply:

The project will take place in City of Lynnwood limits

The project is free and open to all members of the public

Involves community members in creating and completing the project

Demonstrates a benefit to the community

Will have funds or in-kind contributions from other sources (this is a matching grant)

The project must be completed by Dec. 15, 2021

Project costs not eligible for funding include but are not limited to:

Food or beverage

Alcohol purchases

Political or other lobbying events

Enhancements that are not visible to the general public

Fuel

Gift cards

Applications are due no later than 9 a.m. Monday, July 12, and applicants will be notified no later than Wednesday, July 21.

To learn more and apply, visit Healthy Lynnwood Grant