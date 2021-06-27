Applications open for Healthy Lynnwood grants

The City of Lynnwood Healthy Lynnwood grants program is offering mini-grants related to community events and arts activities.

You may apply for a Healthy Lynnwood Grant if the following statements apply:

  • The project will take place in City of Lynnwood limits
  • The project is free and open to all members of the public
  • Involves community members in creating and completing the project
  • Demonstrates a benefit to the community
  • Will have funds or in-kind contributions from other sources (this is a matching grant)
  • The project must be completed by Dec. 15, 2021

Project costs not eligible for funding include but are not limited to:

  • Food or beverage
  • Alcohol purchases
  • Political or other lobbying events
  • Enhancements that are not visible to the general public
  • Fuel
  • Gift cards

Applications are due no later than 9 a.m. Monday, July 12, and applicants will be notified no later than Wednesday, July 21.

To learn more and apply, visit Healthy Lynnwood Grant

