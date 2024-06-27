Hear a boom this Fourth of July? Here’s who to call

The City of Lynnwood and the Lynnwood Police Department are doubling down on safety this summer, especially around the Fourth of July holiday. While it is illegal to discharge fireworks in Southwest Snohomish County, it’s common to hear or see them being used in local neighborhoods.

Police from around the county are enforcing the fireworks ban by actively responding to reports of fireworks. Spokespeople from the city report that dispatchers receive higher-than-average call volumes leading up to and following the Fourth of July holiday, limiting law enforcement’s availability to answer every call.

To prioritize complaints by their urgency, officials ask that complaints related to noise or illegal fireworks use with no threat to life or property, should be reported by call the non-emergency number: 425-407-3999. They ask that callers have the exact address of complaint. If there is an immediate threat to life or property, callers should contact 911.

Additionally, the City of Lynnwood’s social media accounts, including those of the Lynnwood Police Department, are not monitored 24/7 and should not be used to report emergencies.

For more information about the laws regarding fireworks in the community, visit https://www.southsnofire.org/about-us/divisions/fire-marshal/fireworks.