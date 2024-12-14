Hearing examiner decision: Appeal against Lynnwood’s updated Comprehensive Plan ‘lacks standing’

Longtime Lynnwood resident Ted Hikel filed an appeal against updates to the 2024 City of Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan in October, stating increased density and other elements of the plan would violate his laws as a homeowner.

Hikel’s appeal “lacks standing,” according to Lynnwood Hearing Examiner John Galt, who dismissed the appeal Thursday following a public appeal hearing on Dec. 5.

Hikel failed to comment on the proposed updates during the city’s allotted public comment period, Galt wrote, which is one among several reasons why Galt denied the appeal.

In absence of an appeal, the updated Comprehensive Plan is set to be implemented before Dec. 31, according to city documents.

In his decision, Galt deemed Hikel’s absence of comment as enough to dismiss the appeal, but addressed the rest of Hikel’s claims “should an appellate body disagree with the Examiner’s conclusion on lack of standing,” the hearing examiner wrote.

Hikel’s appeal honed in on a few main claims – one being that the city proposed the updates prematurely and weren’t released in a final form for members of the public to view. Hikel also claimed some of the proposed changes would “denigrate” the value of his property and “impact the rights of all single-family homes throughout the city.”

Hikel said he also worried the increased residential density proposed under the updates would increase stormwater runoff and wastewater service rates and reduce tree cover. Additionally, the “cost of services associated with increased residential density will be passed on to other citizens,” Hikel said in his appeal.

Hikel continued: “The state requirements for residential density increases show bias against middle-class cities: small cities, many of which are wealthy, do not have to comply with the same regulations as do larger cities.”

The changes Hikel cited were approved by the Lynnwood City Council in September. The updates aim to ensure the Comprehensive Plan complieswith the state’s Growth Management Act, which requires cities with rapid population growth to regularly update their comprehensive plans to address growth.

The city, in line with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), determined these changes “will not have a probable significant adverse impact(s) on the environment.” As a result, the city issued a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS), the document Hikel intended to appeal.

Contrary to Hikel’s claims, Galt said the city made no error in its timing of publishing the changes.

“SEPA does not require that environmental review wait until a proposal is in its final form,” Galt wrote.

Galt continued to address Hikel’s claims that the proposed changes would result in a decline in property values. The proposed changes were made to address environmental impacts, which don’t include property value, Galt wrote.

“Loss of property value is not a listed element of the environment,” He wrote. “Therefore, property loss assertions are beyond the scope of SEPA. The City Council certainly has the right to consider property value loss during its debate on the update. But that consideration would be outside of the matters subject to SEPA.”

However, Galt did not completely dismiss Hikel’s concerns.

“The undersigned has no doubt that Hikel is sincerely and deeply concerned about the future of the city in which he has spent much of his life,” Galt wrote of Hikel, who spent two decades on the Lynnwood City Council. “Hikel’s concerns are neither frivolous nor minor. Hikel firmly believes that the character of the single-family residential neighborhoods in the City will be adversely affected by the state law provisions that the City is required to implement, especially the Middle Housing provisions. Simply put, Hikel believes that single-family residential neighborhoods will cease to exist.”

Down the line, the city council “may or may not” be able to address the concerns brought on by middle housing and accessory dwelling unit laws, Galt said.

Hikel had not responded to a reporter’s request for comment at the time of reporting.

“We are excited that we can now move forward with the Comprehensive Plan and the vision our community members have told us they want for Lynnwood for the next 20 years and beyond,” city spokesperson Nathan MacDonald said in an email.

