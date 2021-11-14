Hearings set for Nov. 16 on Regional Fire Authority 2022 budget, redistricting plan

Two public hearings will take place during the South County Fire Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting being held remotely on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.:

The first hearing will be on a plan to update fire commissioner election districts to address population changes identified in the 2020 federal census as required by law. South County Fire hired an independent consultant to draft the redistricting proposal. Maps of the proposed election districts are available at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood; the Mariner Library, 520 128 St. SW, Suites A9-10, Everett; and online atwww.southsnofire.org/redistricting. Proposed 2022 Budget: The second hearing will be on the regional fire authority’s proposed budget for 2022. A copy of the proposed budget is available for review online atwww.southsnofire.org/budget.

This board meeting is being held using Zoom teleconferencing (Meeting ID 861 5293 4763). For instructions on how to provide public comments during the hearings or in advance via email or voicemail, visit South County Fire’s website, www.southsnofire.org/meetings or contact Board of Commissioner Executive Assistant Melissa Blankenship, mblankenship@southsnofire.org, 425-551-1251.

These public hearings apply to those living within the RFA, which includes the City of Lynnwood and communities in unincorporated Southwest Snohomish County. It does not apply in the cities of Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace that contract with the RFA to provide their emergency services. These cities collect their own taxes and fees and use a portion to pay for the contract services provided by the RFA.