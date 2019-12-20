Heavy rain causes road closures on 44th Avenue West

Due to heavy rain, all lanes are closed on 44th Avenue West between the 20900 block and 204th Street Southwest, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until rains stops, police said

The National Weather Service reported that the Seattle area had received more than 2 inches of rain as of Friday morning, breaking a previous record for Dec. 20 rainfall that was set in 1955.

Weather service meteorologist Kirby Cook told our online news partner The Seattle Times that the cause of all this moisture if an atmospheric river, a deep plume of warm moisture coming off the Pacific from the southwest. Formerly called the Pineapple Express, the phenomenon is common here in the winter, The Timessaid.

More wet weather is expected through Saturday.

Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down, and avoid driving intostanding water that could be deeper than it looks.