Heidi Percy announces candidacy for Snohomish County Clerk

Heidi Percy, a 22-year veteran of the Snohomish County Clerk’s Office, has announced she will run for the position of clerk.

“I know firsthand the important role the Clerk’s Office plays in the judicial system and in an effective county government,” Percy said in announcing her candidacy. “After more than two decades serving in our Clerk’s Office, I am committed to improving efficiencies through the use of technology, ensuring access to public court records, and providing excellent customer service to our community, the law and justice community, and the courts we serve.”

Percy enters the race with support from incumbent Clerk Sonya Kraski, who is term limited.

According to the campaign announcement, Percy has worked her way up through the ranks of the Clerk’s Office and currently serves as a Judicial Operations Manager, the office’s most senior manager. In this position she manages the office’s entire Court Operations Division, including the Jury Management Office and Confirmations Office. Percy is responsible for ensuring all Superior Court hearings and trials are staffed with knowledgeable clerks who make accurate and independent records of court proceedings.

Percy has implemented numerous commonsense reforms to the Clerk’s Office and jury selection system, saving Snohomish County residents time, dollars, and energy, the announcement said. She played a key role on the project team that installed a new Case Management System in 2016, a state-of-the-art program that replaced a 40-year-old predecessor.

In addition to Clerk Sonya Kraski, Percy is entering the race with the support of numerous local elected officials and members of the legal community. She is endorsed by County Executive Dave Somers, Prosecutor Adam Cornell, Sheriff Ty Trenary, Assessor Linda Hjelle, County Councilmembers Terry Ryan and Nate Nehring, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling, Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring, and Arlington Mayor Barbara Tolbert. A testament to her outstanding career experience, Percy is also endorsed by many of the attorneys and retired judges she has served in the Clerk’s Office.

“I’ve worked with Heidi my entire legal career,” Cornell said. “She has the skill, character, and heart to be an outstanding Clerk. She has my enthusiastic endorsement.”

Percy represents the Washington State Association of County Clerks on the Minority and Justice Jury Diversity Task Force, aiming to increase minority representation on Washington State juries.

“A well-run and modern Clerk’s Office is essential for an efficient court system where justice is served fairly and accurately in Snohomish County. As Clerk, I won’t stop working toward services that make this office more accessible to all,” she said.

Percy lives in Everett with her husband Tom, who recently retired from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office after 25 years of public service. They have four grown daughters and one grandson.

Learn more at PercyForClerk.com.