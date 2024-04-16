Hell’s Belles, The Little Lies and Nite Wave to play 2024 Taste Edmonds

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the return of Taste Edmonds to the Civic Center Playfield on Aug. 9-11. A new website has been launched, and tickets to the community celebration of over 40 years are on sale today at www.tasteedmonds.com, according to a news release.

As one of the longest-running events in Snohomish County, the live music for event will feature all-female AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles, 1980s new wave legends Nite Wave and PNW Fleetwood Mac tribute ban d The Little Lies. A dynamic live music lineup for the weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Getting to announce Hell’s Belles headlining this year’s lineup and the festival’s move back to Civic Center Playfield are both ones we’ve been very excited to share,” said Ryan Crowther, President & CEO of the Edmonds Chamber. “Over the past two years, our team has done a lot to incorporate more artists, makers, chefs and brands from Edmonds, and we’ll be sharing more of those in the coming weeks. With a bigger event space, we’re looking forward to attendees having a bit more space to enjoy and rolling out a new festival layout.”

In addition to live music, Taste Edmonds will feature a new food lineup including chef tents and food trucks. This year’s larger family area will offer putt-putt golf, bouncy houses, face painting and an improved viewing of the main stage.

Given the success of last year’s Taste Edmonds Makers Market, the team has partnered with Amanda Figler (AF Pottery) and Artisan Collective Market to bring an improved makers market featuring over 30 vendors, also located at Civic Center Playfield.

A limited number of early bird tickets are available now for $20 per day or $40 for all three days. A member discount code for Chamber members will be available soon, and codes will be sent directly to members. Once all early bird tickets are purchased, prices increase to $25 per day and $50 for all three days.

Festival hours are 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10; and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

For tickets, sponsors and more info, visit tasteedmonds.com.