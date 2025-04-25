Help available in Edmonds May 21-22 for senior or disabled property tax reductions

Need help applying for the property tax reduction that moderate-income seniors are eligible for? There are still appointments available on May 21 and 22 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Call the front desk at 425-774-5555 and register for the Senior or Disabled Property Tax Exemption workshop.

This is a 1-on-1 meeting with a volunteer where you confirm your eligibility and complete the application form. The registrar will explain what documentation to bring to your appointment. According to organizers, this is a statewide program that has been in place for many years, but many seniors do not know about it. The volunteers will help both Snohomish County and King County home owners apply.

Your household net disposable income in 2024 must be less than $75,000 in Snohomish County or $84,000 in King County to qualify. You can also apply for three historical years. (Note that the income threshold was lower for taxes owed in 2022 and 2023.) Most homeowners who have applied are getting their property taxes cut in half. You can also drop in at the County Assessors office in Everett to get help applying — no appointment is necessary.

The application form and instructions for Snohomish County residents can be found here.