Help choose a new playground design for Martha Lake Airport Park

Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood is undergoing renovations to replace outdated playground equipment. Snohomish County is running a survey Aug. 13 to 25 to gather public input on a new playground design.

The initial playground was installed in 2008 and has exceeded the typical playground lifespan of about 15 years, county documents say.

The budget for the new playground is $550,000, made possible in-part by the state’s Healthy Kid Initiative grant funding.

More details on the project and design alternatives can be found on the county’s website.

Take the survey here.

Two design alternatives are being considered, both with elements for children ages 2 to 12.

Alternative A:

Alternative A has inclusive features with ramps, accessible play areas, swings, balance pods and shade structures.

Alternative B:

Alternative B includes taller slide options and additional accessible play features.

Existing playground:

August’s survey is the second that Snohomish County put out to gain public insight for the park upgrades. In a survey earlier this year, participants indicated a desire for additional benches near the playground and separate play zones for toddlers and older children.

Based on community feedback, the county estimates it will select and refine a design in the fall. The bidding and construction phase is set to begin in the winter, with site installation planned for early 2026.

