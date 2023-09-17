Help clear area for future Gold Park disc golf course on National Public Lands Day Sept. 23

The Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department will be participating in National Public Lands Day Saturday, Sept. 23 by laying the groundwork for a nine-hole disc golf course at Gold Park.

According to City of Lynnwood Healthy Communities Supervisor Marielle Harrington, volunteers will be clearing the area in preparation for the course. Edmonds Boy Scout Braeden Swan from Troop 312 has volunteered to assist in the design and is seeking donations from local businesses to offset the costs of the course as part of an Eagle Scout award.

The department is inviting volunteers and disc golf lovers to join them Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Work will include clearing fairways, cleaning up litter and hauling brush. Gold Park is located at 6421 200th St. S.W., Lynnwood.