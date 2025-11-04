Help design Rowe Park at Nov. 6 Lynnwood workshop

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

After almost 20 years, Lynnwood is upgrading Rowe Park. Residents are invited to a workshop to meet with the park designers at the Lynnwood Senior Center and pitch their ideas.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 Time: 6-7 p.m.

6-7 p.m. Location: Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood purchased the park, located at 18620 60th Ave. W., from the Rowe family in 2000. After design plans from 2004 didn’t advance, the 2.93-acre park has remained an undeveloped section of urban forest with mature evergreen trees. Resident feedback at the workshop will help inform the project master plan and construction funding, according to the project website.

Proposed improvements include a play area, wildlife habitat enhancement, an open lawn and upgraded street parking and entry points. The City also plans to preserve existing trees. The total estimated project cost is $4 million, with construction slated to begin in March 2028 and a ribbon cutting in the spring of 2029, according to project documents.

Lynnwood selected Seattle-based firm HBB Landscape Architecture to complete early design for $150,000. The first three design phases must be complete by May 2025 to qualify for the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office’s local parks grant, according to the City’s request for proposals.

Residents are also encouraged to take an online survey to provide additional feedback. Find the survey and learn more about the project here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.