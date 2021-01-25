Help for anxious kids, parents in next Sno-Isle Libraries Issues That Matter Jan. 30

The second installment of Sno-Isle Libraries’ Issues That Matter series is titled “How to Recognize Anxiety and Depression in Kids” and focuses on the needs of parents and caregivers with children at home. Join Sno-Isle Libraries staff and mental health professionals from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

The coronavirus pandemic is adding stressors that families couldn’t imagine a year ago. Remote schooling, isolation from friends and relatives, and fears that they or someone they know may fall ill can cause anxiety. Even the youngest children can sense the pandemic worries of their parents and caregivers, resulting in anxiety and depression.

At the webinar, learn how to tell the difference between normal child behavior and changes that indicate it’s time to seek help. Learn about help that’s available for children and their families. Panelists will share tips and offer resources to help kids of all ages cope with pandemic pressures.

Register online for this Zoom webinar in advance to ensure receiving an email reminder the day before the event and to get the Zoom link to access the program. Sign in a few minutes early to connect to the webinar and make sure that audio and video are working. Consult the Frequently Asked Questions to cancel your registration or address technical problems.

Zoom access is available through a web browser and can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices. A personal Zoom account isn’t necessary to participate.

Get answers to questions at sno-isle.org/contact-us.

Learn more about Issues That Matter at sno-isle.org/issuesthatmatter.