Help for Lynnwood businesses, nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

Recognizing the significant impact COVID-19 regulations are having on Lynnwood residents and businesses, the City of Lynnwood has compiled a list of resources on the city website aimed at helping local businesses and nonprofits. (Click on the ‘Resources for Local Businesses’ section for more information.)

The city notes that Lynnwood still has many businesses operating as an essential services, or altering their services to online/virtual, and suggests these ways to safely support local businesses:

-Buy gifts cards for small businesses

-Order meals to go, or get food delivered

-Shop online from local retailers

-Ask about curbside pick-ups

-Donate to local artists, performers and non-profits

Visit this link to see what businesses are open in Lynnwood, and to add your business to the list.

In addition, Lynnwood Today has launched a Support Local directory — designed to help businesses and non-profits in Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace weather the financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. Simply click on the “Add A Local Business/Non-Profit’ button at the top, and you’ll be taken to a simple form where you can describe what you need — prepay for services, purchase gift cards, in-kind donations, cash for rent, that kind of thing. Make sure you include information on how people can contact you — can they send you a check? Do you take credit cards? Is there an online donation option? And that’s it.

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is also working to build and support a strong economy. The chamber has launched an online campaign called Lynnwood Cares and they are working with local small businesses to help support each other and our community. Find out more by visiting ww.facebook.com/LynnwoodCares.

And the Economic Alliance Snohomish County has launched a COVID-19 Local Business Resource site at localsnoco.com.

State and federal resources for businesses and workers

Find information on who is an essential businesses, information from the Employment Security Department related to unemployment benefits for your employees, or yourself, information on small business loans and other relief opportunities.

coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers

Covid-19 List for Impacted Workers and Businesses

A number of new programs were authorized to help small businesses in the Federal CARES Act, signed into law last week. Here are resources for more information:

US Chamber of Commerce:

www.uschamber.com/co/start/strategy/cares-act-small-business-guide

US Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship:

www.sbc.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/guide-to-the-cares-act

Small Business Administration:

www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-businessguidance-loan-resources

Washington State Department of Commerce has assembled a

webpage with resources and information for businesses.

startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/links/crisis/covid-19-resources