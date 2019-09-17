Help for Seniors event at Edmonds Library Sept. 30

A seminar aimed at helping seniors and their adult family members address aging-related legal, health care and housing questions is set for Monday, Sept. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St

Those presenting include:

– an elder law attorney who will discuss ways to ensure that you have taken all of your legal steps to preserve your independence

– a home care advisor who will talk about how to stay in your home with assistance

– a senior housing referral specialist who will outline options and costs for assisted living

– a senior real estate specialist and licensed broker who describe the steps to downsizing, marketing and selling seniors’ homes.

Accommodations for people with disabilities will be provided upon request. Contact the Edmonds Library at 425-771-1933 with two weeks advance notice.