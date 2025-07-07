Help Homage Senior Services through national Meals on Wheels campaign July 10

Nearly 13 million older Americans are at risk of hunger, according to Meals on Wheels America. Homage Senior Services is participating in the national Meals on Wheels Day of Giving, “Chip In, Chip Away,” on Thursday, July 10 — and is calling on the community to help feed seniors in need.

Homage Senior Services, is a nonprofit organization with over 50 years of dedicated service to the community, supporting more than 25,000 older adults and individuals with disabilities each year through programs that include mental health support, nutrition assistance, care coordination, transportation, and minor home repairs.

In Snohomish County and across the country, demand for meal support continues to rise as more seniors live on fixed incomes and face growing costs for food, housing and health care, Homage said.

“Chip In, Chip Away” will raise critical funds to support Meals on Wheels, a program that delivers nutritious food, meaningful connections, and wellness checks directly to homebound older adults and people with disabilities.

In 2024, Homage delivered 248,588 Meals on Wheels ‘meals to vulnerable seniors. And the need continues to outpace funding.

“Each week, our dedicated staff and volunteers deliver ready-to-heat meals—along with a moment of human connection—to those most in need,” said Leah Hammon, Homage director of nutrition. “A donation of $80 provides seven nutritious meals, including fresh produce, milk and bread, as well as a weekly wellness check-in. These simple gestures make a profound difference in the lives of our clients.”

“As the need for food assistance grows, looming cuts to government support continue to threaten our ability to meet it,” said Juli Rose, interim CEO of Homage Senior Services. “Meals on Wheels is not just a meal; it’s a lifeline for older adults and people with disabilities who can’t safely shop or cook on their own. In our 50-plus years serving Snohomish County, we’ve proudly delivered more than 11 million meals, and we’re not slowing down. No one in our community should have to face hunger alone. One in 11 seniors is already too many.”

The public is encouraged to donate any amount — and donations are accepted beyond July 10. To give or learn more, visit homage.org/chip-in-chip-away.