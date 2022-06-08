Help keep Lynnwood’s water clean: Adopt a catch basin

Lynnwood’s Public Works department is looking for volunteers to adopt their very own catch basins to help keep the city’s community waters clean. With almost 5,000 catch basins — commonly in the form of storm drains — that collect surface water, such as rain and runoff, the department is hoping for community help in maintaining a clean water source.

When residents adopt a catch basin, they will work to keep it free of debris and inform the City of Lynnwood if maintenance or attention is needed. Storm drains or catch basins can also be marked by their adoptees to let others in the community know where the surface waters flow to, so everyone in the community can all help to keep it clean upstream.

Interested in adopting a catch basin? Visit the department’s Adopt a Catch Basin website to learn more or get started. Call or email Kayla Grattan with any questions at kgrattan@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5245.