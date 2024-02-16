Help Lynnwood celebrate 65 years at State of the City address March 7

The City of Lynnwood invites all to the State of the City address on Wednesday, March 6, at the Lynnwood Event Center. This year, the city is celebrating its 65th birthday.

Wendy Poischbeg, interim president and CEO and vice president of economic development for the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County will serve as emcee.

This year’s event includes speakers who will highlight the city’s past, present and future, along with an address from Mayor Christine Frizzell. The State of the City is free and open to the public.

Lynnwood State of the City

Wednesday, March 6, 9 a.m.

(Doors open at 8:30 a.m.)

Lynnwood Event Center

3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood