Help the City of Lynnwood name its third snow plow 

While the rain is finally starting to settle in, the possibility of icy and snowy conditions is not far away. In that spirit, the City of Lynnwood is launching a naming contest for its third snow plow, which will service Lynnwood roads during the winter months. The Lynnwood Public Works Department will be taking snow plow name suggestions from now through Friday, Oct. 13. Once all submissions have been received and reviewed, the top names will be shared on social media for a final vote.

Share your best naming suggestions at this link: Help Us Name Lynnwood’s Snow Plow.